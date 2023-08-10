Kitron receives contract from Northrop Grumman

© Kitron

Production will take place at Kitron’s plant in Norway and deliveries will secure a backlog into 2025 –the total value of more than USD 13 million.

The sub-contract relates to a Long-Term Supply Agreement announced back in September 2015 and November 2016, and covers Lot 16 through Lot 17.

Northrop Grumman’s ICNI-system provides F-35-pilots with more than 27 fully integrated operational functions. Using its industry leading software-defined radio technology, Northrop Grumman’s design allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight, and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter. These functions include Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), automatic acquisition of fly-to-points, and various voice and data communications such as the multifunction advanced data link.