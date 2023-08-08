Scanfil expands with new factory building in Poland

© Scanfil

The project will start in August 2023, and the new building is estimated to be ready for production in the second quarter of 2025. Scanfil is investing EUR 20 million to construct the new building. The expansion will require additional investments in production and warehouse technology. Additional investments will be done gradually in line with production volume growth.

The new factory building will be powered by solar panels and the indoor climate will be heated and cooled by geothermal energy.

“This investment will ensure our capacity to serve the growing manufacturing needs and volumes of our existing and new electronics customers in Europe. This is the second large investment in less than a year in Sieradz. In January, we decided to invest EUR 6 million in the electronics manufacturing capacity that is now in use in August”, says Petteri Jokitalo, the CEO of Scanfil, in a press release.

The 14,000 square metre investment will make Sieradz Scanfil’s the largest factory measured in space and create a good ground for further production expansion.