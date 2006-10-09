Keithley releases handheld RF Power Meter

Keithley Instruments, Inc. announces the release of the Model 3500 Portable RF Power Meter, the first lab-quality, handheld RF power meter on the market.

Designed to make RF power measurements in both field and R&D lab environments, the compact

Model 3500 provides the accuracy of a benchtop RF power meter with the convenience of a portable instrument at half the cost of competing products.