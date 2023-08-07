Joyson Electronics' order book hits $5.8bn

© Joyson

In a news release, its says energy vehicle-related orders accounted for more than 70% of the total, with a significant bump in orders for its 800V high-voltage fast-charging power electronics products.

Joyson is now one of the world's biggest component suppliers to automobile manufacturers.It specialises in the R&D and manufacture of intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving, e-mobility and automotive safety. Customers include BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, General Motors and Ford.

The company announced last month that it expects to show 27 billion yuan (USD 3 billion) in operating revenue for H1 2023 – an 18% year-on-year increase.

