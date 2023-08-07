UK's expert semiconductor panel meets for the first time

© pexels vectors icon

This UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel was announced in May as part of government's national semiconductor strategy, and now Technology Minister Paul Scully has held its first meeting at Imperial College London.

Panel members include Arm chief architect Richard Grisenthwaite, Dr Eben Upton of the Raspberry Pi Foundation; Professor John Goodenough, Chair in Microelectronic Systems at the University of Sheffield, plus executives from IQE, Pragmatic, and Clas-SiC Wafer Fab.

The government says the panel will provide the government with advice and feedback on how best to support companies in the semiconductor industry and ensure other British industries have access to the chips they need to deliver products and grow the economy. It will meet every two months to discuss skills, access to finance and international collaboration.