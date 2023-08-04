Infineon to build world’s largest 200-m SiC Power Fab

© Infineon

The German company has had a presence in Kulim for many years, and confirmed an investment of USD $1.8 billion in its operations there last year.

Now, it has revised its spending upwards. It says it will build the world's largest 200-millimeter SiC (silicon carbide) Power Fab at Kulim – and invest up to EUR 5 billion during this second construction phase for Module Three.

The planned expansion is thanks to a surge in customer orders in automotive and industrial applications worth around EUR 5 billion. Infineon believes the fresh investment could yield to SiC revenue of up to EUR 7 billion by the end of the decade.