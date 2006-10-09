Electronics Production | October 09, 2006
RFID smart labels break new ground in London
The RFID Smart Labels Europe Conference and Exhibition on September 19-20 broke new ground, showing how the subject has moved on.
Over 350 delegates from 30 countries rated speakers from San Francisco International Airport and Manchester Airport Group to be particularly interesting. They described RFID markets that have come from nowhere, including baggage tagging and people tagging for reducing queues and improving safety and accuracy. Another new market, drug tagging, was covered, this being primarily for anti-counterfeiting. Indeed, the message of both the conference and the Masterclasses was that conventional supply chain optimisation is proving difficult with the chosen UHF frequency across the world because radio regulations, until they are eased, cause technical problems and most consumer goods suppliers see no payback in pallet and case tagging and drag their feet. Altria Group (Miller, Kraft, Philip Morris) says, “Pallet/case tagging is a pain barrier – item level tagging is our utopia".
Sparkling exceptions to the UHF technical problems are where the product is dry and non-metallic and reader density is low. That was described by Marks and Spencer UK (item level apparel) and Boekhandels Groep Netherlands (items in bookshops). UHF works fine for them even under tough European radio regulations. Another message is that item level is the hot topic now.
Paul Fox of Procter and Gamble/ Gillette discussed the counterfeiting challenges. Fascinating opportunities with so-called Near Field UHF in item level tagging were explained to packed rooms by Richard Fletcher of TagSense and Ian Forster of Avery Dennison. However, so far, HF is the preferred solution for item level and Tagsys described its success with Pfizer, etc.
Another trend is the interest in solution providers because more of these are profitable and they land the big orders. LogicaCMG, Vue Technology with its smart shelves, Siemens and others emphasised the importance of solution selling. At the tag level, EM Microelectronics warned that “compromise equals complexity" as seen in the Gen 2 chips with so many “nice if" features being added.
Gold Sponsor Wavetrend headed up the Active RFID session. It is tackling a remarkable variety of opportunities in both Real Time Locating Systems and conventional active RFID worldwide. Speakers said that the market is booming with space for WiFi, Ultra Wide Band, Smart Active Labels and sensor systems. The giants are gaining traction here – Motorola, Cisco, Lockheed Martin and Philips all had breakthroughs to report.
The bottom line is that RFID is not what it was seen to be only a few years ago. The profitable large supply chain applications are different, involving anti-counterfeiting, military and heavy logistics sectors. Other applications involve many forms of standing assets for many reasons and often in huge volumes but people tagging in the form of wristbands, badges, etc is sharply improving safety, security and convenience. New education is the order of the day and delegates greatly appreciated receiving free copies of the latest IDTechEx report RFID in Action sponsored by GS1UK and receiving a subscription to the IDTechEx Knowledgebase of 2100 case studies of RFID in 82 countries as well as the online journal, Smart Labels Analyst.
Sparkling exceptions to the UHF technical problems are where the product is dry and non-metallic and reader density is low. That was described by Marks and Spencer UK (item level apparel) and Boekhandels Groep Netherlands (items in bookshops). UHF works fine for them even under tough European radio regulations. Another message is that item level is the hot topic now.
Paul Fox of Procter and Gamble/ Gillette discussed the counterfeiting challenges. Fascinating opportunities with so-called Near Field UHF in item level tagging were explained to packed rooms by Richard Fletcher of TagSense and Ian Forster of Avery Dennison. However, so far, HF is the preferred solution for item level and Tagsys described its success with Pfizer, etc.
Another trend is the interest in solution providers because more of these are profitable and they land the big orders. LogicaCMG, Vue Technology with its smart shelves, Siemens and others emphasised the importance of solution selling. At the tag level, EM Microelectronics warned that “compromise equals complexity" as seen in the Gen 2 chips with so many “nice if" features being added.
Gold Sponsor Wavetrend headed up the Active RFID session. It is tackling a remarkable variety of opportunities in both Real Time Locating Systems and conventional active RFID worldwide. Speakers said that the market is booming with space for WiFi, Ultra Wide Band, Smart Active Labels and sensor systems. The giants are gaining traction here – Motorola, Cisco, Lockheed Martin and Philips all had breakthroughs to report.
The bottom line is that RFID is not what it was seen to be only a few years ago. The profitable large supply chain applications are different, involving anti-counterfeiting, military and heavy logistics sectors. Other applications involve many forms of standing assets for many reasons and often in huge volumes but people tagging in the form of wristbands, badges, etc is sharply improving safety, security and convenience. New education is the order of the day and delegates greatly appreciated receiving free copies of the latest IDTechEx report RFID in Action sponsored by GS1UK and receiving a subscription to the IDTechEx Knowledgebase of 2100 case studies of RFID in 82 countries as well as the online journal, Smart Labels Analyst.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments