USound secures $10m to boost its MEMS speaker production

© usound

The round was led by Austria’s venture capital investor, eQventure, with participation from technology entrepreneur, Andreas Bechtolsheim (co-founder of Sun Microsystems) and others.

USound designed the first MEMS speaker on the market and now specialises in the manufacture of wearables and hearables. It says its MEMS speakers take up 50% less space, use 80% less energy, and have a greater frequency range than rival speaker products.