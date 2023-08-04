Arm: industry is approaching a skills 'tipping point'

© arm

The firm unveiled the Semiconductor Education Alliance last week to "share resources, capabilities and expertise, accelerate educational and training pathways and promote multiple routes into the industry, including technical, vocational and self-study."

Arm says it wants the new project to unite key stakeholders from industry, academia, and government in order to preserve the future prosperity of the business. As such, the SEA has gathered support from Arduino, Cadence, Cornell University, Semiconductor Research Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, All-India Council for Technical Education, and the University of Southampton.