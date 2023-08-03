Diamonds are forever – and also for semiconductors?

© pexels evie shaffer

This could be a major breakthrough. Why? Because diamonds make excellent semiconductor raw material. Carbon in diamond form has a wide bandgap, which allows semiconductors to function more efficiently at higher voltages, frequencies and temperatures than with silicon.

The need for a wide bandgap is a key reason for the surge in demand for Silicon Carbide (SiC) components. But diamond has an even wider bandgap than SiC.

Unfortunately, diamonds are tough but also brittle – when they crack, they are unusable. The Japanese researchers believe they have found a solution. They have developed a techinique for using lasers to slice diamonds into high-quality wafers at low cost.

The process controls the formation of cracks through the diamond, so that they form along the desired plane. The researchers used the laser to create a grid-like pattern of crack-prone regions.

