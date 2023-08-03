iPhone parts supplier Murata opens plant in the Philippines

© murata

The company, which supplies parts for Apple iPhones, will invest 11.2 billion yen (USD 78.2 million) in a new factory in Batangas province of the Philippines. The two-story building, to be completed in September 2025, will have a total floor area of about 78,000 square metres.

Murata specialises in multilayer ceramic capacitors, which are a key component of smartphones. Although the mobile device market is in a slight slump, Murata anticipates rising demand for the capacitors related to EVs and next-generation 6G cellular technology. This new plant will boost its production capacity by 10%.

Murata also is constructing a new building in the Chinese province of Jiangsu to meet growing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors, and completed a new building in Thailand in February.