ZF group breaks ground on Guangzhou electronics plant

ZF says the under-construction plant will eventually manufacture products across four major areas: ADAS, high-performance domain controllers, safety electronics and chassis controllers. It is scheduled for mass production in 2025.

Meanwhile the Tech Centre, ZF's first in south China, will focus on core competencies such as software development, mechatronic design and system integration. It will provide local customers with ZF's safety systems, autonomous driving, electric drive systems and related technologies.