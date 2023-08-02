DiscoverIE acquires Silver Telecom for £21m

© silver telecom

Silvertel, which is based in Newport, Wales, makes high performance Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) modules and complementary products for global industrial electronic connectivity markets. It sells its products in more than 70 countries and generated sales of UK 13.5 million in the last financial year.

discoverIE has confirmed it will pay UK 21 million to buy Silvertel, though earn-outs could increase the fee to UK 23 million.