onsemi beats 2Q expectations thanks to automative

© onsemi

The firm's overall revenues for 2Q were flat, but they exceeded forecasts. And now ON Semiconductor is predicting 3Q revenue above market estimates.

The optimism can be attributed to strong demand from the automotive sector, which contributed more than USD 1 billion in the quarter – that's up 35% year-over-year. Onsemi said in May it was mulling an investment programme of USD 2 billion to boost the production of silicon carbide chips used to extend the range of EVs.

Highlights of the 2Q results include:

Revenue of USD 2,094.4 million, flat year-over-year

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 47.4 percent

GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin of 32.2% and 32.8% respectively

GAAP diluted earnings per share of USD 1.29 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of USD 1.33, approximately flat compared to USD 1.34 in the quarter a year ago

Record Automotive revenue exceeded USD 1 billion increased 35% year-over-year

Industrial revenue of USD 609.3 million increased 5% year-over-year

Silicon carbide revenue grew nearly 4x year-over-year