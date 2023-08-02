Bosch launches €65m semiconductor test centre in Malaysia

© bosch

In 2020, Bosch confirmed that it would extend its testing base into Malaysia, assigning EUR 65 million to a 18,000 square metre facility comprising clean rooms, office space, and laboratories for quality assurance and manufacturing.

Now that facility – Bosch’s largest location in Southeast Asia – is officially live. And the firm says it will invest a further EUR 285 million over the coming decade in more operations across the region. At present, Bosch does most of its semiconductor testing at its sites in Reutlingen Germany, Suzhou China, and Hatvan Hungary.