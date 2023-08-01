KKR completes purchase of Industrial Physics

© industrial physics

The deal, which was first announced in May, will see Industrial Physics implement KKR’s employee ownership program, which will make all staff owners of the company. Since 2011, KKR has awarded billions of dollars of total equity value to more than 50,000 non-management employees across nearly 30 companies.

Delaware-based Industrial Physics provides technical testing and inspection equipment to food and beverage, packaging and other diversified markets. It is the third investment for KKR’s Ascendant Strategy, which invests in middle market businesses in North America.