Battery charging firm Iontra completes $29m Series B

The US firm closed an additional USD 29 million to bring its total raised to date to USD 80 million. The new round was led by Volta Energy Technologies and Riverstone with additional support from Flag Asset Management and others.

The investors hope the funding will consolidate Iontra's position as a fabless supplier of a low-cost and small-footprint battery charger microcontroller (MCU) for products such as power tools, smartphones, hearables, and wearables. To date, Iontra has opened chip design centres in Dallas and Bangalore.