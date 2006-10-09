"Hard to find RoHS compliant<br>components in India, Ukraine"

Flextronics Vice President of Global Procurement George O'Kelley stressed, during his keynote speech at the European Supply Chain Convention, the importance of local supply of components.

"Material must come from local sources to create the right competitiveness", O'Kelley said.



However the supply of RoHS compliant components is not allways that good.



"Some of the challenges we've found in the Ukraine are finding material that's RoHS compliant. Same thing in India. We will have to bring material in from outside India to meet RoHS compliance", he said.