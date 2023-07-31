LG reduces greenhouse emissions by 220,000 tons

© LGElectronics

The Korean firm said in a Sustainability Management Report that its emissions from domestic and overseas facilities totalled 927,000 tons last year. This shows a decrease of 225,000 tons - 20% - compared to 2021 (1,152,000 tons).

The results put LG Electronics on course to meet its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% between 2017 and 2030. The company also achieved an 8.2% conversion rate to renewable energy. Its goal is to achieve a 60% conversion rate by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

LG says it will work towards its target by investing in sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas treatment facilities and carbon funds, and by using energy-efficient equipment and carbon emission reduction devices in production processes.

It will also increase its efforts to recycle. The company increased the collection of waste electrical and electronic equipment and its use of recycled plastic in 2022/2023. The report reveals LG collected 472,876 tons of waste electrical and electronic equipment from 87 regions in 52 countries.

