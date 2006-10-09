Does Flextronics have Africa<br>in focus for future growth?

Flextronics Vice President of Global Procurement George O'Kelley delivered a second-day keynote at the European Supply Chain Convention, Cologne, Germany, where he gave some inside information about the company's expansion plans.

Flextronics is set for continued growth. Right now India and Ukraine are hot places for manufacturing but O'Kelley revealed that Flextronics has a small staff that works full time with looking at expansion options and to monitor all the market fluctuations and changes to get the picture of what places that are best for manufacturing. Africa is one region that Flextronics has its eyes on.



"We have a small group of people traveling all over the world looking for those emerging markets", O'Kelley said.



"There's a whole untapped continent that a lot of people avoid today. That's Africa, and that might be a place we grow in the future". he added.