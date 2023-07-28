Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© MFS General |

Victory Giant buys MFS Technology for $460m

Chinese electronics parts manufacturer Victory Giant Technology had agreed to buy Singapore’s printed circuit board maker MFS Technology.

The Chinese firm will pay up to USD $460 million for its target, says a filing by Victory Giant in the Shenzhen stock exchange.

MFS makes circuit boards for the automotive, industrial, medical and data storage end-markets. It manufactures in China and Malaysia, and has sales teams in Germany and Canada. Victory Giant, which listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in June 2015, specialises in high-precision printed circuit boards. 

Ad
Ad
July 26 2023 9:20 am V20.15.12-2
Ad
Ad