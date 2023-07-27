Junchuang creates North American R&D hub in Fort Worth
EV solutions company Junchuang has leased a 55,000-square-foot industrial facility in Fort Worth to serve as its North American research and development centre.
Junchuang North America is the US division of Suzhou Junchuang Auto Technologies, an auto parts manufacturer based in Suzhou City, China. The company currently supplies specialised plastic components to car makers such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Mazda.
The company will invest USD 21 million to get the Fort Worth plant up and running by 2025, creating around 120 jobs. The facility will focus on higher tonnage injection moulding, complex insert moulding, and LSR assembly for EV power electronics, drive units, and battery systems.
“JCNA’s expansion into Fort Worth is a great asset to the city and the region – not only because of their extensive knowledge and expertise within the (electric vehicle) industry, but because their presence here further strengthens North Texas as a hub for companies who are pushing to innovate and pursue more sustainable forms of energy,” said Robert Sturns, Economic Development Director for the city of Fort Worth.