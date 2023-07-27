Junchuang creates North American R&D hub in Fort Worth

© fort worth chamber of commerce

Junchuang North America is the US division of Suzhou Junchuang Auto Technologies, an auto parts manufacturer based in Suzhou City, China. The company currently supplies specialised plastic components to car makers such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Mazda.

The company will invest USD 21 million to get the Fort Worth plant up and running by 2025, creating around 120 jobs. The facility will focus on higher tonnage injection moulding, complex insert moulding, and LSR assembly for EV power electronics, drive units, and battery systems.