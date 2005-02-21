Ericsson to close factory

Ericsson plans to continue streamlining its operations and reducing expenses. Therefore 463 employees will be removed when Ericsson close its plant in Sweden. Some production will be transferred to Elcoteq.

The company plans to eliminate approximately 463 positions at its Nynäshamn plant outside Stockholm, Sweden 70 employees will be relocated to Ericsson’s plants in Kista and Katrineholm, Sweden. The Nynäshamn plant is mainly focused on network equipment for 3G and GSM.



Sources to evertiq.com say parts of the volumes will be transferred to Finnish EMS-provider Elcoteq.