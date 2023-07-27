Soitec reports 1Q revenues down 23% year-on-year

© soitec

The company attributed the poor returns to a decline in mobile communications revenue, but days this was partially compensated by the sustained growth in sales and automotive, industrial and smart devices verticals.

Quarterly mobile communications revenue fell 43% to reach EUR 89 million thanks to weaker smartphone sales across the world. This demand slump depressed sales of Soitec's POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) wafers for 5G devices.

However, automotive and industrial revenue reached EUR 37 million Euros – up 57% - while smart devices revenue reached EUR 31 million, up 10%.