General |

Soitec reports 1Q revenues down 23% year-on-year

France's semiconductor materials provider Soitec has revealed consolidated revenue of EUR 157 million for the first quarter of FY24. That's 23% down on 1Q FY23.

The company attributed the poor returns to a decline in mobile communications revenue, but days this was partially compensated by the sustained growth in sales and automotive, industrial and smart devices verticals.

Quarterly mobile communications revenue fell 43% to reach EUR 89 million thanks to weaker smartphone sales across the world. This demand slump depressed sales of Soitec's POI (Piezoelectric-on-Insulator) wafers for 5G devices.

However, automotive and industrial revenue reached EUR 37 million Euros – up 57% - while smart devices revenue reached EUR 31 million, up 10%.



Pierre Barnabé, Soitec’s CEO, said: “Q1’24 marks the bottom, and we are anticipating a strong H2’24 recovery. In Mobile Communications, we continue to benefit from the growing penetration of 5G handsets and the growth of RF-SOI content into smartphones. Additionally, we are excited with the increasing adoption of FD-SOI and POI in the wireless market. We remain confident that FY’24 will show continuous quarter on quarter growth, and maintain both our revenue and EBITDA margin guidance for FY’24.”

July 26 2023 9:20 am V20.15.12-2
