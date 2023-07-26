SIA: US semiconductor industry facing skills crisis

© Intel

The report, written with Oxford Economics, says employment in the sector will grow to 460,000 by the end of the decade, up from roughly 345,000 now. But it won't be enough to meet the total demand for qualified professionals in the field. Instead, the industry will still be 67,000 short.

SIA believes the US government's CHIPS Act will grow the semiconductor market considerably. It estimates $39 billion has been allocated for manufacturing subsidies while a 25 percent investment tax credit will contribute $24 billion to the construction of new chip factories. However, this growth will result in unfilled vacancies for computer scientists, engineers, and technicians.