EU awards EUR 100m to clean battery firm FREYR

© freyr

FREYR Battery aims to provide 'industrial scale clean battery solutions' to accelerate the decarbonisation of energy and transportation systems. It has started work on factories in Norway and announced potential development of sites in the US and Finland.

Now, the EU has stepped in to speed up this timeline. Its EUR 100 million grant will be funded through the EU Innovation Fund to promote localised production of batteries. Giga Arctic started construction in June 2022, and is based on the 24M Technologies SemiSolid manufacturing platform.