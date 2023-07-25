Hua Hong Semiconductor to raise 21.2bn yuan in listing

© hua hong

The company said in a statement it will sell 407.75 million shares priced at 52 yuan per share. This will make the listing the biggest of the year.

Hua Hong, whose revenue leapt by 52% in 2022 to USD 2.5 billion, has said the new funds will help it to increase capacity at its 12-inch production line in Wuxi and will start to build new lines.

Analysts believe the listing is part of a widespread action by Chinese firms to shore up their finances as the trade war with the US intensifies.