Group14 acquires SCHMID Silicon Technology

SCHMID Silicon is a division of SCHMID Group, which produces components for the high-tech electronic, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems industries. SCHMID Group is planning to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 4Q 2023, and has been reorganising to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of the IPO.

This divestment is part of that strategy. Christian Schmid, CEO of SCHMID Group said: "This strategically planned sale allows us to fully focus on the strength of our core business as we work towards our planned NYSE listing. With Group14, we have found a company that is as innovation-driven as SCHMID Group, with equally strong values and exciting growth plans for the business and its employees."

Post-acquisition, Group14 will combine SCHMID Silicon's silane process technology with its existing systems to deliver high-energy density silicon battery materials. It says this will help it to protect customers from potential supply chain disruptions and to localise manufacturing in Europe.

Group14 will also open SCHMID Silicon's silane factory in Spreetal, Germany and retain all staff.