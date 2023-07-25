Stellantis and Samsung to launch 34 gigawatt facility

© Stellantis

Car maker Stellantis and chip manufacturer Samsung SDI have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish their second US plant. It follows their previous announcement of a first facility in Kokomo, Indiana. The new plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh).

For Netherlands-based Stellantis, this MoU forms part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to reach 100% of passenger-car battery-electric vehicle sales in Europe and 50% of passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the US by the end of the decade.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: "We are continuing to add more capacity in the US together with our great partner Samsung SDI and laying the next steps to reaching our carbon neutrality commitment by 2038."