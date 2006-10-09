Kitron has received order worth SEK 50 million

Kitron has through its Swedish subsidiary, Kitron Microelectronics AB in Jönköping received an order from Transmode AB worth approximately SEK 50 million (€ 5 million).

The agreement with Transmode expects to be signed during 4th quarter 2006. Kitron expects further increase in production for towards Transmode in 2007.

