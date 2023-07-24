Air Liquide makes $200m investment in Asian facilities

© air liquide

The firm, which supplies a range of high purity carrier gases used for semiconductor production, will invest USD 200 million in the project. It will be managed by its affiliate company Air Liquide Advanced Materials.

Air Liquide says the locations have been chosen for their proximity to strategic customers, and that the plants will focus on the development and manufacturing of technology nodes that enable applications in artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, cloud computing and other semiconductor technologies.

“We are pleased to further develop our collaboration with key semiconductor leaders, with whom we have been partners for more than 20 years,” said Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President, Air Liquide Group. “This investment also testifies of the confidence our electronics customers have in the long-term market trend, and in Air Liquide’s capacity to provide innovative and tailor-made solutions in a cost effective and sustainable manner.”

Air Liquide generated $2.5bn in revenue in 2022 across three key markets: semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat panel displays.