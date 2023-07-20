Indian think tanks to collaborate on future tech ideas

© epic foundation

The two agencies will discuss various technical and strategic interventions through their subject matter expertise to drive this agenda. They will work together on policy matters to ensure improved return on investment for electronic manufacturing and design units in the state of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the development of new design concepts.

The MoU was signed by APEITA CEO Kiran Salikireddy and Harish Wadhwa, Senior Vice President of the EPIC Foundation in the presence of Andhra Pradesh government officials.