Tata to invest £4bn in UK electric battery giga plant

The company, whose automotive brands include Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR), says it will invest UK 4 billion in the UK facility, which will start producing 40 GWh cells from 2026.

The gigafactory will produce high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery cells and packs for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors. Tata has an ambition for 100% clean power, and says the plant will employ resource efficient processes like battery recycling to recover and reuse all the original raw materials.