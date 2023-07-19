US-based VC pledges to back Indian semiconductor startups

© studio art smile

Celesta Capital, which manages a fund worth around USD 1 billion, is targeting India’s booming semiconductor design sector. In an interview with Financial Express, Celesta's senior partner Gani Subramaniam said he wants to invest an average ticket size of USD 7 to USD 15 million in startups over the next few years.

He highlighted the strong government support for the semiconductor design sector and the country's strong skills base. Currently, 15% of Celesta's investments are focused on the Indian market. The firm has previously invested in companies such as Aura Semiconductors, Arzooo, Stellapps, Pixis, Connect, and Heal.