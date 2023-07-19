SEAT to build a battery cell assembly plant in Martorell

© seat

The completed plant will cover an area of 64,000 square metres, and will generate 400 direct jobs and more than 100 indirect jobs. Construction will begin imminently and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

SEAT, which is part of the Volkswagen Group, received assistance from the Spanish state for the project. It applied to the Battery PERTE VEC – part of the PERTE (Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation) scheme for public-private collaboration.