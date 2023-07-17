EU approves EUR 200m grant to Meyer Burger
Solar tech specialist Meyer Burger has secured significant funding from the EU to support its 'HOPE' production project.
The company made a successful application for EUR 200 million from the European Innovation Fund. The money will fund 'HOPE' (High-efficiency Onshore PV module production in Europe), which will support the construction of an additional 3.5 gigawatts of production capacity for solar cells and solar modules by Meyer Burger in Germany and Spain.
HOPE was one of 11 candidates for the 'Clean Tech Manufacturing' component of the EU fund. The EU Commission says there were 239 applications overall, of which 41 were successful. The current EU Innovation Fund tender has a volume of EUR 3.6 billion.
"We are very pleased that the EU Commission wants to support our project," said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. "The EU is not only contributing to the decarbonization of the energy system and the transformation of the industry. It is equally investing in the resilience of supply chains in the solar industry."