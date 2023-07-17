EU approves EUR 200m grant to Meyer Burger

© MeyerBurger

The company made a successful application for EUR 200 million from the European Innovation Fund. The money will fund 'HOPE' (High-efficiency Onshore PV module production in Europe), which will support the construction of an additional 3.5 gigawatts of production capacity for solar cells and solar modules by Meyer Burger in Germany and Spain.

HOPE was one of 11 candidates for the 'Clean Tech Manufacturing' component of the EU fund. The EU Commission says there were 239 applications overall, of which 41 were successful. The current EU Innovation Fund tender has a volume of EUR 3.6 billion.