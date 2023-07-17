Menlo Microsystems approves new plant in upstate New York

© Menlo

Menlo makes electronic switches for 5G cellphone networks, electronic cars and smart home devices. It claims its electronic switch technology is 1,000x faster than traditional switches.

Now, it is making a significant investment in its capacity by launching a new facility close to Cornell University and Ithaca College. Menlo accessed federal and state support for the new project and says that, if it unlocks federal funding through the USD 52 billion CHIPS and Science Act, the total investment could reach USD 150 million.