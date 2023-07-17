Electronic system design sector generated nearly $4bn in Q1

© grzegorz wolczyk dreamstime.com

ESD, which is part of the SEMI Technology Community, has just published its quarterly Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. It contains detailed revenue information with category and geographic breakdowns.

The big take-away was the double digit rise in revenues for the electronic system design market as a whole – up 12% year on year. However, the report broke down the numbers as follows.

Revenue by product and application

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue rose 15.1% to USD 1,434.1 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 18.6%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue jumped 24.6% to USD 675.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 14.6%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 25.6% to USD 368.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.7%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 0.4% to USD 1,330.6 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 5.7%.

Services revenue increased 17.2% to USD 142.2 million. The four-quarter services moving average rose 16.8%.

Revenue by Region