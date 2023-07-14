Rand Technology opens new operations centre in the Netherlands

© rand

The new centre will serve as a central location to manage inventory flow and inspection of its products as they are distributed across the globe. It says the process mitigates liability and risk for customers looking to fill inventory gaps and/or sell surplus inventory.

The facility will support Rand’s Global Quality Management System standards by adhering to the company's in-house counterfeit mitigation, inspection, and quality testing. This process will extend across all the latest equipment and will be ISO 9001 and 14001 certified.