Foxconn to build a new plant in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam

The Taiwan-based electronics giant – best known as the iPhone maker – has announced plans to invest USD 200m in a new plant in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam. It will produce electric vehicle charging equipment and other electronic components.

Building work should be completed in January 2025, and the plant will open with around 1,200 employees. Foxconn already has global operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Slovakia and South Korea.

Vietnam has attracted a number foreign investors to the country in 2023, including LG Innotek, Hanmi, Autoliv, Yongjin Metal and Lioncore Industries.