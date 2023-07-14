LG Electronics targets $77bn in sales by 2030

© LGElectronics

Speaking at a press conference at LG Science Park in Seoul, CEO Cho Joo-wan said that LG is undergoing a transformation. It is changing from a home appliance maker into a smart life solution company. He believes the shift will ultimately deliver huge new revenues.

LG will spend more than 50 trillion won to make the transition. That includes 25 trillion won for R&D, 17 trillion won for facility investments and 7 trillion won for strategic investments. The payoff will be a 100 trillion won (USD 77 billion) in sales.