Otis Worldwide opens printed circuit board production hall in Berlin

© Otis

Otis is well-known as the name on lifts/elevators all over the world. Over the decades, it has developed expertise in the design, manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit boards (PCBs). Now it has boosted its German manufacturing capability by opening a new production hall at its Berlin factory.

The Berlin facility will be dedicated to advanced and complex PCB designs, as well as rapid prototyping and industrialisation for series productions, such as those used in Otis's new digitally native Gen360 platform.

The site, which employs more than 180, currently manufactures drive packages and complete elevator and escalator controllers.