Infineon and Semikron Danfoss team up on electromobility chips

© infineon

Infineon will supply chipsets consisting of IGBTs and diodes to its partner. These chips are mainly used in power modules for the inverters in electric vehicles. Infineon will make the components at its sites in Dresden, Germany, and Kulim, Malaysia, while Semikron Danfoss will assemble the automotive power modules in Nuremberg and Flensburg in Germany and in Utica, US. Next year, Semikron Danfoss will open a new plant in Nanjing, China.