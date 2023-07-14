Infineon and Semikron Danfoss team up on electromobility chips
Infineon Technologies AG has signed a multi-year volume agreement with Semikron Danfoss to increase the production silicon-based electromobility chips.
Infineon will supply chipsets consisting of IGBTs and diodes to its partner. These chips are mainly used in power modules for the inverters in electric vehicles. Infineon will make the components at its sites in Dresden, Germany, and Kulim, Malaysia, while Semikron Danfoss will assemble the automotive power modules in Nuremberg and Flensburg in Germany and in Utica, US. Next year, Semikron Danfoss will open a new plant in Nanjing, China.
Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon's Automotive division, said: “IGBTs and diodes play a major role in the industry’s electromobility transformation by enabling efficient power conversion in the electric powertrain. Our broad product portfolio, system expertise and continuous investment in our manufacturing capabilities make us a valued partner of automotive players like Semikron Danfoss.”