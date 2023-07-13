© ZF

The new facility, which employs 120 people, will specialise in optical components that improve occupant safety in electric vehicles. They include the Smart Camera 4.8, the first monocular camera with a 100-degree horizontal field of view and a 1.8-megapixel image sensor. The camera supports functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). This product is already manufactured in ZF plants in the US, Europe and Asia.

The Monterrey Electronic Systems plant will start production of ZF's IBC2 Brake Control Systems in the coming months. It is part of ZF's larger Monterrey campus, which serves ZF’s entire North American region (Canada, US and Mexico), and houses an R&D centre. It will employ more than 1,000 engineers by 2025.