ZF commences production of Advanced Driver Assist Systems at its plant in Monterrey, Mexico
Electric vehicle camera specialist ZF has begun manufacturing at its first plant in the state of Nuevo Leon.
The new facility, which employs 120 people, will specialise in optical components that improve occupant safety in electric vehicles. They include the Smart Camera 4.8, the first monocular camera with a 100-degree horizontal field of view and a 1.8-megapixel image sensor. The camera supports functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). This product is already manufactured in ZF plants in the US, Europe and Asia.
The Monterrey Electronic Systems plant will start production of ZF's IBC2 Brake Control Systems in the coming months. It is part of ZF's larger Monterrey campus, which serves ZF’s entire North American region (Canada, US and Mexico), and houses an R&D centre. It will employ more than 1,000 engineers by 2025.
“ZF is leading the transformation of mobility with technology for electric and autonomous vehicles. Delivering for this transformation is a great challenge and a privilege for the Monterrey team,” said Miguel Acuña, plant manager of ZF Monterrey. “We have been preparing for almost two years to start serving our customers with modern facilities based on the best practices of not only ZF but the market. Our staff has carried out a meticulous process, taking care of every detail to achieve an efficient and safe operation.”