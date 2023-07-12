KATEK acquires Nextek to boost its presence in North American markets

© Katek

The acquisition also strengthens the company's presence in fast-growing sectors, to which it currently has little access. These include homeland security, defence, meditech, energy, high-end industrial and aerospace.

Nextek has 160 employees and annual sales of over USD 43 million. It is a specialist in the development of complex products for critical applications, particularly in the areas of quick-turn prototyping and low to medium-volume production. It also offers PCBA and complete device manufacturing (box built) as well as analytical engineering, product engineering, and extensive test services.

In a news release, KATEK said it expects the merged companies to benefit from the strong reshoring trend in North America. John Roberts, CEO of Nextek, will continue to lead the location with his existing management team.