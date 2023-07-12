© Next e go

e.GO makes electric vehicles for urban use, with a focus on convenience, reliability and affordability. It claims its MicroFactory vehicle manufacturing solution produces its urban vehicles faster and with less capital investment compared to traditional methods.

There are currently more than 1,300 e.GO vehicles on the road.

“We are pleased to partner with Western Asset, one of the world’s leading fixed-income managers that has been providing customized financial solutions on behalf of their clients for over 50 years,” said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of e.GO. “As we focus on bringing convenience, practicality and affordability to everyday urban mobility, this financing gives us the opportunity to continue towards our planned production and grow our MicroFactory footprint.”