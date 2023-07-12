BorgWarner reveals plans for a new manufacturing plant in Mexico

© bogwarner

It will be BorgWarner's latest site in Mexico and will integrate a clean room along with a product validation testing laboratory with a focus on inverters. BorgWarner said it chose San Luis Potosí as a strategic location with good access to the global supply chain.

Currently, BorgWarner has a manufacturing plant in the Tres Naciones industrial park, which assembles integrated electric drive units (iDM) for light electric vehicles. The new plant will at the WTC 2 Industrial Park and is expected to be open by Q2 2024.