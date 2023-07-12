© ECIA

The ECIA Electronic Component Sales Trends (ECST) Report made unsettling reading a month ago. It revealed a 14.5 point fall in industry optimism between April and May.

But the trade body has just released new data, which says sales sentiment has since risen by four points. That moves the index score to 76.3. Even more encouragingly, the ECIA expects the number to move up by eight points to 84.2.

Looking to the long-term, ECIA believes market adoption of innovative technologies and corporate/consumer demand for next-generation products should keep expectations buoyant.