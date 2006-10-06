Many US companies ignoring RoHS

New research co-conducted by Premier Farnell plc subsidiary Newark InOne, the small quantity distributor of RoHS compliant electronic components, information and services in North America, and Reed Business, discloses that 30% of the design engineers and component buyers sampled do not expect that the European Union's recently enacted Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) law will have any real impact on their company over the next 12 months.

Commenting on that finding, Paul Tallentire, president of Newark InOne, said, "RoHS does impact everyone who makes, uses or buys electronic components. At a minimum, companies must deal with a record number of parts becoming obsolete. The research suggests that there will continue to be a very real need for the information and free compliance services we offer at our RoHS Express site for many months to come."



Reed deployed the survey to 914 qualified readers of its EDN and Purchasing magazines in September, the majority of which were employed in companies with earnings less than $50,000,000. Respondents came from a wide range of industries, including military/defense/aerospace, communications and design consultancies.



The survey also revealed that electronics distributors and component manufacturers were named as the top resources used to provide assistance through the conversion process.