Hewlett Packard to start manufacturing high-volume servers in India

HPE says VVDN will make its products at its plant in Manesar, Haryana. The US company believes the move will support the growing demand from Indian forms as well as diversifying its global supply chain. The Texas-headquartered company expects to manufacture USD 1 billion worth of high-runner servers in the first five years of production.

The deal was facilitated in part by Modi and his government's 'Make in India' initiative. Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE, said: "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for HPE and reiterates our commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative for a self-reliant India."

HPE is already deeply committed to India. It runs a campus at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru is which is home to more than 4,000 scientists, engineers, and research teams.